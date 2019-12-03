Elderly man dies in Corryville crash

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - An elderly man died after a crash in Corryville late Monday morning, Cincinnati police say.
Flue Battle, 86, died from his injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say Battle was driving north in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue when he didn’t leave enough distance between himself and the vehicle in front of him when he hit another vehicle from behind.
They say excessive speed is not a factor, but impairment is currently unknown.
Battle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police say.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.