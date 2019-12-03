Flurries and sprinkles end then clearing and chilly overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A weak front is causing sprinkles and flurries in a few locations around the Tristate this evening. By 10 pm all precipitation will be east of the FOX19 Now viewing area and the sky will become clear to partly cloudy.
A streak of nicer, but cool weather begins tomorrow with no precipitation in the forecast until Monday December 9th. Until then the sky will be partly cloudy, mornings will be chilly and afternoons will be cool.
A strong system with a surge of moisture will bring rain and thunder to the FOX19 NOW viewing area Monday. The rain could be heavy at times and with soils fairly wet around the areas some flooding could result. The rain will end Tuesday morning with a bit of light, wet snow mixed in.
