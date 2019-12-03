Giving back on Giving Tuesday: How you can help others

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to do good.
It started back in 2012 and has now grown into a global movement with businesses, families, organizations and individuals getting involved.
Northern Kentucky University is encouraging students to pay it forward on this Giving Tuesday with a cash machine event on the Student Union Plaza.
The cash they grab will be designated towards a university fund selected by the students.
Before they enter the cash machine, students have to answer trivia questions about NKU’s culture of giving and alumni engagement. The more they know–the more time they have in the cash machine.
The event is open to all students and runs 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The money donated will benefit the following funds:
• FUEL NKU
• Lending Library
• NKU Athletics
• NKU Scholarships (general)
• Chase Finish Line Fund
• College of Arts and Sciences
• College of Education
• College of Health and Human Services
• College of Informatics
• Haile/US Bank College of Business
• Honors College
• Steely Library Services Fund
Students can also donate to the Christian Dichoso Scholarship.
Christian was a senior at NKU about to graduate with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice when he passed away suddenly in November of 2018.
He was an active member of NKU’s campus community, served in the Student Government Association as justice from 2017-2018, and part of the Theta Chi Fraternity, where he served as the first guard of the chapter.
Those who knew him describe him as an invaluable friend, brother, son, and above all genuine.
The school hopes to raise $25,000 to start an endowed scholarship in his name. So far over $22,000 has been raised.
NKU also has a Giving Tuesday challenge for faculty, staff and alumni to donate to their favorite department, college, division or scholarship fund.
They fill out a “I love NKU because….” sign and post to social media with the #NKUGivingTuesday hashtag.
For more on NKU’s Giving Tuesday challenge, visit nku.edu/givingtuesday
If you would like to get involved by donating, just visit GiveTuesday.org to find a list of organizations participating.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.