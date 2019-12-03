How you can recycle your holiday lights thanks to Great Parks of Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the 6th year, Great Parks of Hamilton County is partnering with Cohen Recycling to help you recycle your unused Christmas lights. They have six participating locations you can visit.
Last year, Great Parks collected more than 11,000 lbs. of unused holiday lights so Cohen could reuse and recycle the popular decoration.
It’s a win-win-win for the parks, the environment, the recycling company and you!
“It keeps them out of the landfill,” Great Parks of Hamilton County Public Engagement Coordinator Kimberly Whitton explained. “So there’s actually some elements in these lights that are reusable. So there’s precious metals and certain materials that they can take these back to their center up in Middletown and they can recycle these and produce new products.”
Whitton says last year they filled an entire dumpster. This year, they want to top that goal.
“There is actually groups in the community that collect them themselves,” Whitton remembered, “And then they will come and bring them to the barrels because they know that they are going to the right place. So it makes it more convenient. It allows people to not have to drive so far.”
Cohen asks that you only donate lights. No wreaths, garlands or pre-lit trees.
They also request that you take the lights out of any bags or boxes when you dump them in the barrels around the parks district.
“Obviously people are starting to realize that this is a really good opportunity for them to be able to do something good for the environment while they’re getting ready for the holiday,” Whitton said.
Find a list of participating locations here.
The program runs through February 2.
So when you’re taking those decorations down, and maybe those lights didn’t make it through the season, consider dropping them off at one of those six locations. They are open from dusk to dawn.
