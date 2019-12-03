Trial to begin for driver charged with killing NKY mother, 8-year-old daughter

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The trial is expected to begin Tuesday for a northern Kentucky driver accused of killing a mother and her young daughter in a crash nearly four years ago.
Tammy Feinauer was set to be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to two charges of reckless vehicular homicide.
But a Campbell County District Court judge rejected the plea and now the case is expected to be decided by a jury.
This time, Feinauer, 39, of Crittenden, is being tried on two counts of reckless homicide, court records show.
Reckless homicide is a Class D felony, and is punishable by between one and five years in prison.
She has pleaded not guilty to causing the deaths of Desirae Hensley, 30, of Alexandria and her daughter, Jakyra Cundiff, 8.
They were killed March 3, 2016, as Hensley drove to urgent care when Feinauer crossed the center line of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring, police said at the time.
