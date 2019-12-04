Authorities search for suspect in pistol-whipping reported at Liberty Twp home

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are searching early Wednesday for a suspect in a pistol-whipping reported at Liberty Township home, according to dispatchers in Butler and Hamilton counties.
The suspect, a 25-year-old man, is believed to have fled the scene in the 5600 block of Sunrise View Drive, dispatchers said.
An assault was reported at that location at 3:17 a.m., they confirmed.
One person, a man, was hurt in a dispute with the suspect over “a girl,” prompting a life squad to respond in addition to deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers said.
Children were in the home at the time of the alleged attack, but they were sleeping and were not hurt, dispatchers said.
Shortly after, Butler County dispatchers confirmed they alerted ones in Hamilton County about the incident and requested police in Delhi Township go to a home in their jurisdiction to check for the suspect.
