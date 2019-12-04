Blue Jackets to host Panarin and the Rangers

New York Rangers (13-10-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-12-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)
Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin leads New York into a matchup with Columbus. He's ninth in the league with 33 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 21 assists.
The Blue Jackets are 3-4-1 against the rest of their division. Columbus has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 80.3% of opponent chances.
The Rangers are 5-2-0 against Metropolitan Division teams. New York averages 4.8 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team with 12 total penalties.
The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 18 points, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists. Zachary Werenski has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.
Panarin leads the Rangers with 12 goals and has recorded 33 points. Filip Chytil has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
Blue Jackets Injuries: Zachary Werenski: out (upper-body).
Rangers Injuries: Marc Staal: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.