Boil advisory issued in Lockland

LOCKLAND (FOX19) - A boil advisory has been issued in Lockland due to a water main break, village officials announced Wednesday morning.
Residents are advised to boil water for about three minutes before drinking.
Water service in the area may be disrupted or water pressure may be low while repairs are made, village officials said in a news release.
Anyone with questions or comments concerning the boil advisory is asked to contact Lockland’s water department: 513-733-0957.
