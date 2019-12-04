Covington to reveal future of two historic buildings

COVINGTON (FOX19) - Covington city leaders are expected Wednesday to announce the future of the two historic buildings on the corner of Madison Avenue.
A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. The developer also will attend.
The space used be home to the Gateway Community & Technical College bookstore and YMCA.
The buildings have been vacant since 2015, but were bought by the city in late October with the intention of reselling the property to a developer with plans to renovate the site.
There has been a lot of speculation over what will be going inside the space, so the city decided to have a little fun with it.
A few weeks ago, banners were hung outside, joking and asking you to take your best guess on what it will be.
Some of the guesses on the banner include the new location of Area 51, a day spa for the Goebel Goats, the new site of Hogwarts Satellite Campus, or just adding more cool stuff to Covington.
