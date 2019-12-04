Edgewood athletic director on leave after allegations of misconduct with a student

TRENTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The athletic director for Edgewood schools is on administrative leave due to allegations of misconduct involving a student, according to school records.
Greg Brown was ordered on paid administrative leave “pending an investigation into possible misconduct specifically related to allegations that you engaged in unprofessional behavior involving a student,” according to a Nov. 22 letter to him from Edgewood Schools Superintendent Russ Fussnecker, a copy of it shows.
Brown is banned from school property and required to turn in his computer and building and office keys, the letter states.
He also was instructed in the letter “to have no contact with any persons, other than your legal counsel regarding these allegations.”
“We are unable to comment on this matter as it is under investigation,” a school district spokeswoman, Pam Pratt, told FOX19 NOW.
It’s not clear if law enforcement also is investigating or already has and determined there is no criminal offense.
A spokeswoman for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said they were not familiar with the case and suggested we talk to Trenton police, who said the matter was in the sheriff office’s jurisdiction and referred us to them.
Last year, Edgewood High School Principal Doug Geygan wrote in a letter to Brown that he received a written reprimand due to a Dec. 9, 2017 incident.
“....on that date you acknowledged attending a bar with several Edgewood coaches and taking multiple shots of alcohol to the point of not remembering what occurred that night," the letter states. “Your actions do not align to the athletic code of conduct and standards that you promote as the director of athletics.
"You are in a position with much responsibility and your charge is to always be professional, promote good sportsmanship and provide a safe environment for your coaches and student athletes.
“It is my expectation that you will conduct yourself in a professional manner with all coaches and student athletes under your supervision irrespective of where you are in and out of the building, what tasks of duties you are performing or how well you may know the students.
“Failure to do so will be considered an act of insubordination resulting in escalating disciplinary consequences up to and including termination.”
