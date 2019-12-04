Evening Forecast Update: Cold tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a chilly start tomorrow air temperatures will warm into the upper 40s. The normal high for December 5th is 45° just a bit cooler than the forecast high of 48°. During late afternoon a few high, thin clouds will begin to work into the Tristate and the cloud cover will thicken overnight so your Friday will have a cloudy start.
Due to the cloud cover temperatures Friday morning will not quite fall to freezing. Dry air will bring sunshine Saturday and clouds will be on the increase again Sunday. Despite the cloud cover the news for Sunday is good with afternoon temperatures around the region peaking in the low 50s.
Showers will fall from time-to-time Monday and the mild weather will continue through the day. As the rainmaker heads eastward Tuesday blustery, cold weather will take control. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s all day and a few fleeting flurries will fly in the region. Another storm will arrive in Cincinnati at the end of next week and early indications are that you may have to deal with slick roads.
