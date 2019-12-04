Finally back to some sunshine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After a cold and dreary start to the week we finally get back to some sunshine.
Expect partly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with afternoon high temps near normal in the mid 40′s.
A weak disturbance may provide a the slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry tonight in our eastern counties, but aside form that the overnight hours should be quiet. Low temps by morning will dip into the upper 20′s.
More sunshine will greet you Thursday with high temps once again in the mid to upper 40′s.
Another weak disturbance will arrive on Friday with clouds and high temps remaining in the mid 40′s.
