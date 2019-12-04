‘I’ve got a man down:' 911 calls released from downtown building collapse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police have released the 911 calls made after the partial building collapse that happened at Fourth and Race streets last Monday.
The first callers were in the buildings across the street from the construction site, where developers are building a 14-story mixed-use development.
The calls started pouring in at 1 p.m. People said they heard a loud noise right as the collapse occurred.
The first call came from a construction worker who said he worked at the site.
“I’m standing off at a distance,” the worker said. “I’ve got a man down. I’ve got about three guys around me. Looks like he got hit by debris.”
The 911 operators posed a stream of questions, several times asking if anyone was hurt ‘up top.’
“They’re saying no right now,” the worker replied.
That would turn out to be wrong. As first responders would learn, Preston ‘Todd’ Delph, 58, of Hebron, Ky. was trapped in the concrete that fell from the seventh floor down onto the sixth floor.
More than 30 hours later, crews would recover his body.
Four other construction workers were injured in the collapse.
