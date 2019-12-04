Kenton County man sentenced for possessing child pornography

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Fort Mitchell man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being charged with possessing child pornography, according to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.
Kristopher Eric Crawford, 44, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a child and two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a child.
Sanders says Crawford will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Crawford was reportedly arrested May 21, 2019 at his home after an investigation revealed over 200 images and 60 videos of child pornography on his Tumblr account.
The same Tumblr account reportedly had selfies of Crawford mixed among the images.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children initially prompted the investigation. The tip reportedly indicated the Tumblr account was used to share child pornography.
“It’s scary how many child predators live among us, and we’re proud to partner with Kenton County Police in removing this one from our community for the next decade!” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen, who prosecuted Crawford’s case, said. “Sadly, we have dozens more cases just like this one, but we’ll be seeking lengthy prison sentences in every one!”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.