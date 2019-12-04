Maroon 5 announces new tour, show stop in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Maroon 5 announced a new tour for 2020 including a stop in Cincinnati in September.
The band’s multi-country tour will make a stop at Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Meghan Trainor will open for all show dates.
Music & Event Management said the upcoming tour contains the biggest U.S. shows of their career, with concerts at iconic venues like Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium.
The tour kicks off on May 30 in California.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, December 13 at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.