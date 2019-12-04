Police release sketch of man wanted in string of North College Hill sexual assaults

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - North College Hill Police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection to four sexual assaults in their area.
Police released a sketch of the man on Tuesday.
Police say he’s 5′8-5′10, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Chuck Taylor type shoes. He has a blue or black phone on him.
He’s wanted for attacks that happened in the 1300 to 1500 block of W. Galbraith Road.
Police said two of the attacks happened to two high school girls were walking west on Galbraith Road heading to North College Hill High School when the assaults occurred.
Police say the first assault, which occurred on Halloween, happened similarly to a second in November, though in the second assault police say the suspect grabbed the girl’s rear end, where in the first he also grabbed the girl’s breasts.
In response to the assaults, the North College Hill School District sent a letter to parents warning them to have their kids walk in groups, not take shortcuts in areas with little foot traffic and be on the lookout for suspicious-looking people.
Police also say they have beefed up their presence in the area.
