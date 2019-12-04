Cincinnati Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 15-year-old girl is critically missing, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Deanna Robinson was reportedly last seen Dec. 4 at 6:30 a.m. on McGregor Place in Mt. Auburn.
Police say she is in ‘poor mental health.'
Robinson reportedly suffers from asthma and is suicidal.
Police describe Robinson as 5′05″, 192 lbs. with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robinson, you’re asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040 or submit an online top at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous.
