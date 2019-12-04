Police: Starved dog found dead in Oxford apartment, was last cared for in October

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - An Oxford man has been charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals after a dog was left uncared for and found dead in a cage.
Oxford police said on Nov. 25 an animal control officer was dispatched to Fox and Hounds Apartments to investigate a deceased canine confined in a cage.
The animal control officer and an Oxford Police detective investigated ownership of the deceased dog and sent the body to the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.
Police said the investigation revealed that 22-year-old Hangming Zhang was the caretaker of the dog and was using the unoccupied apartment to house the dog.
He last cared for the dog on Oct. 13, but never returned to care for it again, according to police.
Preliminary necropsy results indicate the dog was severely dehydrated and starved.
Zhang is being held in the Butler County Jail.
