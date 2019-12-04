Springfield Township woman accused of stealing money from people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Springfield Township woman is accused of stealing money from disabled residents of the group home where she worked, according to Springfield Township police.
Authorities say the woman, Carla Clark, also stole money from someone in North College Hill.
The initial accusation surfaced last month, when a routine Ohio Valley Residential Services audit of bank statements revealed around $2,000 withdrawn from residents’ bank accounts that was not actually given to the residents.
“We will not tolerate any type of abuse or neglect or stealing or theft from an employee from a person with a disability,” OVRS Executive Director James Steele told FOX19 NOW.
OVRS provides people with developmental disabilities a place to live.
The initial Springfield Township police report was filed Nov. 1.
“Oh, it's always disappointing when a staff member abuses the trust that we give them,” Steele said.
Clark admitted to stealing the money, Steel explains, and was immediately fired.
He says this sort of theft does not happen often at OVRS due to the audits—and when it does, they are able to catch it quickly.
“That will not be tolerated,” he said, “and we will follow through to the extent that the law will punish them.”
Steele guarantees Clark’s three victims will get their money back. In fact, he explains, a state law requires they be reimbursed.
Clark is due in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.