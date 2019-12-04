Two men transported to hospital after incident at Clermont County mine, dispatch says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - According to Clermont County dispatch, two men who were underground at a mine in Jackson Township have been transported to the hospital.
The mine is located in the 4000 block of State Route 276.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.
Dispatch said two medical helicopters transported the men to UC Medical Center.
A 911 caller said it happened underground and was told two men were hurt.
“I don’t know... I don’t know how or what’s going on just yet,” the caller said. “It sounds like they’re trapped in a basket.”
Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this breaking story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.