‘The Who’ announce concert return to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 40 years after 11 people infamously died in a stampede at The Who concert in Cincinnati, the band will return to the Queen City for a show, TQL Stadium Communications announced Monday.

The concert will be on May 15 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati’s West End, they said in a news release.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at SeatGeek.com

“The iconc band’s upcoming North American trek promises to be another rock n’ roll knockout, bringing singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend back to U.S. venues two years after their acclaimed MOVING ON! Tour, which wowed audiences with a series of sold-out dates,” the news release states.

“THE WHO HITS BACK! Tour will again share the stage with some of the finest orchestras in the U.S. and Canada. The tour will make a stop in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 15 and be the first concert at the new TQL Stadium.”

The 1979 concert was among the deadliest moments in live music history.

Thousands of people were outside Riverfront Coliseum for hours waiting for the British rock band to perform songs like “My Generation” and "Baba O’Riley.' It was not until fans started hearing music coming from inside the Coliseum, that they all rushed in at once.

That was when 11 people were crushed to their deaths.

FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say at the time, seating inside the arena was on a first-come, first-served basis.

So fans were rushing to get to their seats. A lack of preparation was also the cause of the stampede.

The band did not find out about it until after the concert.

Of the people who died were Finneytown students Stephan Preston, Jackie Eckerle, and Karen Morrison.

In 2010, a scholarship fund, P.E.M. Memorial Scholarship fund, was founded to honor them.

It was not until May 2018 when lead singer Roger Daltrey stopped by the Queen City again.

He paid his respects to the ones who died and also met the organizers of the P.E.M. Memorial Scholarship fund.

Since 1979, The Who has not returned to Cincinnati for a concert but members of the band have come for solo concerts.

