‘The Who’ announce return to Cincinnati

“The Who’s April 23rd show in Cincinnati will have added historical significance as it will be the first time the band will be performing in the city since eleven lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who’s concert on December 3, 1979. The historic show was announced last night by local Cincinnati TV station WCPO after airing a documentary special commemorating the 40th anniversary of the tragedy – The Who: The Night That Changed Rock. Pete and Roger were both interviewed for the special program along with long-time manager Bill Curbishley. The Who will make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organisation that was founded to honour friends and classmates that lost their lives at the December 3rd, 1979 concert, providing college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.”