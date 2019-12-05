Case of aseptic meningitis suspected in Mason High School student

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A case of aseptic meningitis is suspected in a student attending Mason High School, school officials said on Thursday.
Principal Bobby Dodd sent a letter home to parents.
Dodd said aseptic meningitis is generally caused by viruses and occurs primarily in young children.
According to the CDC, symptoms generally include fever, headache, lack of appetite, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, and a stiff neck.
Symptoms are said to go away with no permanent damage after a few days to a week.
Dodd warned parents if their child is to develop any of these symptoms in the next few weeks, to contact your family doctor or health department.
The best way to help protect yourself and others is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after changing diapers or using the toilet
- Avoid close contact, such as touching and shaking hands, with people who are sick
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Stay home when you are sick and keep sick children out of school
If you have any further questions, you’re asked to contact the Warren County Health Department at 513-695-1228.
