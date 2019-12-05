Driver stabs passenger during cab ride in Boone County; attorney’s office won’t file charges

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed in the Nov. 16 stabbing of a passenger who was choking his cab driver.
The incident reportedly occurred around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Burlington Pike after cab driver Loyal Hearst Jr., 39, picked up Samuel Bowcock, 32, from R-Bar in Hebron.
Bowcock, the sheriff’s office says, was so drunk he had to be escorted to the backseat of Hearst’s Dodge Caravan by a worker at the bar.
He was also reportedly incapable of directing Hearst to the Florence hotel that was his destination, so Hearst had to pull over to get his own directions. The meter remained running during the stop, and Hearst alleges Bowcock became ‘argumentative.’
After getting going again, Hearst told the sheriff’s office Bowcock moved to the seat behind him and began choking him.
Hearst reportedly grabbed a knife lying on the passenger seat and began stabbing blindly back at Bowcock. Bowcock then released his choke-hold, upon which Hearst stopped the van in the middle of Burlington Pike.
The sheriff’s office says a passerby called 911.
Deputies reportedly arrived to find Bowcock in the front seat of the van, with Hearst saying he believed the man was trying to steal it. The deputies ordered Bowcock out of the van, after which Bowcock fell down and passed out, meanwhile bleeding heavily from his stab wounds.
The sheriff’s office says Bowcock was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was admitted with multiple stab wounds to his face, from his temple to his jawline, and additional stab wounds to his right bicep and shoulder.
Bowcock reportedly told detectives afterwards that he did not recall his attack on Hearst or being stabbed.
The Boone County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the sheriff’s office investigation and ultimately decided not to file charges against Bowcock or Hearst.
Bowcock has since been released from the hospital.
