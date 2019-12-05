Express: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Express Inc. (EXPR) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.
The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $488.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.3 million.
The company's shares closed at $3.91. A year ago, they were trading at $6.19.
_____
