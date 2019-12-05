Fairfield woman found guilty of negligent homicide in shooting death of husband

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Fairfield Municipal Court Judge Thursday found a Fairfield woman guilty in the August death of her husband.
Subha Katel, 43, was found guilty Thursday of negligent homicide in the shooting death of Tika Katel, 57, Aug. 10.
Police say Katel shot her husband around 3:13 p.m. at their home in the 5800 block of Sigmon Way that day. He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Aug. 12.
At the time of the shooting, Krishna Acharya, who describes himself as a friend of the family, it was not malicious and it was not on purpose. He said the gun was in the house and it went off ‘accidentally.’
Katel pleaded no contest to her negligent homicide charges Thursday morning before the judge found her guilty.
She will be sentenced Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.