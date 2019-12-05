Indiana St. plays Wright State

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wright State's Bill Wampler has averaged 16.1 points while Loudon Love has put up 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 18.3 points and five rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He's also made 92.6 percent of his free throws this season.