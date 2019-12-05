Kenton County judge answers charges of misconduct involving sex, Snapchat and special favors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky judge is contesting nine charges of serious misconduct, several involving sexual favors, for which she is currently under investigation by the Kentucky Judicial Commission, according to a copy of the formal investigation proceedings obtained by FOX19 NOW.
The charges against Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry include “unwanted and inappropriate” sexual advances toward a coworker.
She is also charged with engaging in sex with two coworkers in her office during work hours.
There are alleged Snapchat conversations between Gentry and coworkers that are “sexual in nature," the commission says.
Gentry is likewise accused of forcing a coworker to quit in order to make room for another, with whom the commission believes Gentry had a sexual relationship.
Other charges involve the judge forcing people to donate the maximum amount of money to her campaign and retaliation if they refused.
Through her attorney, Gentry gave qualified and wholesale denials to each of the charges, including that she has been “less than candid with the commission.”
She denies ever having asked anyone for money for her campaign or retaliating against individuals for not helping. She also denies having engaged in “inappropriate or unwanted sexual advances,” and though she allegedly recalls one “inappropriate” joke sent on Snapchat, she says she did not respond.
Lastly, Gentry denies having had a sexual relationship with a man she awarded a job or having engaged in sexual acts with two individuals “inside or outside” of the courthouse.
A hearing will be held on the commission’s charges, but the date has not been set.
