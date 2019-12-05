Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Central Indiana police say one person is dead and another is injured after two vehicles collided with the same train in separate crashes. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says that just before midnight Tuesday a car was struck by the train near Brownsburg, west of Indianapolis, leaving one person with minor injuries. Police say officers were working to remove that car from the tracks, when a sport-utility vehicle crashed into the stopped train at another intersection, killing one person.