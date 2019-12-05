Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DEADLY CONCERT-40 YEARS
The Who plans 1st Cincinnati area concert since ’79 tragedy
CINCINNATI (AP) — The rock band The Who will play its first Cincinnati area concert since 11 fans died 40 years ago in a pre-show stampede. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band made the announcement Tuesday night, on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy in Cincinnati. The Who will play April 23 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena, across the Ohio River 7 miles south of the 1979 concert site.
NAMESAKE LAWS-RACIAL DISPARITY
Black victims underrepresented in named violent crime laws
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that more than eight in 10 stand-alone laws named for victims of violent crime over the past 30 years have honored white victims or groups including whites, leaving black victims underrepresented. Data show that black youths are significantly more likely than their white peers to be victims of violent crime. The issue has flared anew in Ohio, where lawmakers recently passed a law named for a white victim but failed to do the same for a black victim.