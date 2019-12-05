Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that more than eight in 10 stand-alone laws named for victims of violent crime over the past 30 years have honored white victims or groups including whites, leaving black victims underrepresented. Data show that black youths are significantly more likely than their white peers to be victims of violent crime. The issue has flared anew in Ohio, where lawmakers recently passed a law named for a white victim but failed to do the same for a black victim.