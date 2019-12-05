Man sentenced for raping woman in Clifton’s gaslight district

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man who pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Clifton’s gaslight district was sentenced on Thursday.
Keesean Savage, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one count of kidnapping and was sentenced to 16 to 20 years in prison with eight years on each count.
Police reported Savage grabbed a woman around the neck before he forced her to the ground and attacked her at 7:30 a.m. June 30.
Prosecutors said Savage lured a 55-year-old woman from a bus stop to take a picture of a car he said hit him. Once she was near the car, they said Savage dragged her into an alley, slammed her against the pavement, and raped her.
He will be required to register as a sex offender and a violent offender for the remainder of his life once he is out of prison.
