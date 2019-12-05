Miami pays visit to Evansville

SUPER SENIORS: Miami's Nike Sibande, Dalonte Brown and Bam Bowman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all RedHawks points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He's also converted 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.