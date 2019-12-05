ODNR investigating incident that injured 2 workers in Clermont Co. mine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating an incident that injured two workers at a mine in Jackson Township.
The Division of Mineral Resource Management is currently investigating the incident at Arch Materials with the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The two workers sustained non-life threatening injuries after rock debris fell on their safety cage.
The incident happened in the 4000 block of State Route 276 around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“ODNR is committed to ensuring exemplary workplace safety for Ohio miners and raising awareness of potential hazards in the industry. Mine safety training for miners, inspectors, and public first responders is offered on-site as well as at our Mine Safety Training Center in Harrison County,” ODNR said in a statement.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.