Rain arrives Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will have increasing clouds this evening but remaining dry. Low 36. Tomorrow we will see sattered showers likely after 8am and continuing through mid-afternoon. High 48. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.20” total and rain ends by evening.
Saturday will be chilly in the morning with mostly sunny skies. High 45. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds. High 52. Monday will be wet with rain likely. High 54.
Tuesday a cold front moves through and we will have steady temperatures around freezing. That will allow the rain to end as a few snow flurries. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. High 32. Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly. High 33.
