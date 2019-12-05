Serial purse snatcher hits Tri-State hospitals, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A serial purse snatcher is targeting hospitals and medical facilities in the Tri-State, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
“There’s six [incidents] that we know of so far,” Det. Mike Steele said. “Anywhere from Cincinnati to Liberty Township to Dayton, Montgomery County and all the way to Muncie, Indiana.”
Steele says he’s aware of an incident at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He also says he’s currently investigating two stolen wallets at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township.
“While she was in the hospital she stole two wallets from nurses and after that she left the hospital to use the stolen credit cards at various retail locations,” Steele said.
The suspect has been caught on camera using the stolen cards to purchase large quantities of gift cards.
Steele tells FOX19 NOW multiple bulletins have been issued and area medical facilities know to keep an eye out for the suspected purse snatcher.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
Steele advises anyone who sees or makes contact with the suspect to call their local police department immediately.
