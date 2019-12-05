Two charged with massive Clifton fire that caused over $1 million in damage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fire investigators arrested two people Wednesday in connection with a four-alarm fire that tore through several buildings in the CUF neighborhood in September, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Kobe Fritts is charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated arson, while Arlenia Tolbert is charged with complicity to commit aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit arson and insurance fraud.
Previously | Massive fire spread to 5 homes, 1 collapses
Fire Department companies were initially dispatched to 2518 Addison Street at 4:31 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019. They reportedly arrived to find the house ‘fully engulfed’ in flames.
The fire would extend to six other addresses nearby.
Two elderly people were reportedly rescued as crews battled the blaze.
The total damage, according to the fire department, is estimated to be over $1 million.
