Waggle opens in Avondale, focused on quick, local and healthy food options

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Employees at Waggle Breakfast and Bowls are still getting used to the kitchen at their new location on Burnet Avenue. Waggle is the sibling of Sleepy Bee, a breakfast and lunch cafe offering healthy, local foods.
Co-owner John Hutton, MD, says his interest in eating healthy and supporting the local community made this a perfect fit.
“It was a perfect aligning of the stars where we’ve had wonderful support from Cincinnati Children’s faculty including (CEO) Micahel Fisher for a number of years,” Hutton explained. “And we were invited to come and open our first quick service model here on the Cincinnati Children’s Campus.”
Waggle is different in that it’s more focused on people that may be ‘busy as a bee’ getting in and out but also taking a break from the stress of their situation.
“What we love about it is what this can do for our staff and for our patients and families,” Children’s Hospital CEO Michael Fisher said. “Not only good, healthy food, but a little bit of a respite from some of the day-to-day challenges of being in the hospital, the medical center, the research campus. Convenient and really fun and a real great addition to the neighborhood.”
CEO of Children’s Hospital Michael Fisher was a guest chef today making pancakes cooked to perfection! Fisher promises he won’t be quitting his day job as CEO to become a chef anytime soon.
The restaurant will open to the public Monday and regular business hours will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
