Warming for now, cold blast arrives next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All eyes are on a huge cold blast that will arrive early next week with highs only in the 20s, but until then we slowly warm up going into the weekend. Look for a dry Thursday with a sun and cloud mix and highs in the upper 40s.
While we stay mainly dry until Monday, I can’t rule out a scattered shower early on Friday morning. Dry air will bring sunshine Saturday and clouds will be on the increase again Sunday.
Despite the cloud cover the news for Sunday is good with afternoon temperatures around the region peaking in the low 50s. Showers will fall from time-to-time Monday and the mild weather will continue through the day. As the rainmaker heads eastward Tuesday blustery, cold weather will take control.
Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s all day and a few fleeting flurries will fly in the region. Another storm will arrive in Cincinnati at the end of next week and early indications are that you may have to deal with slick roads. Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 20s as we head into Wednesday of next week.
