Water main break puts Lockland under boil water advisory, closes schools

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - A water main break Wednesday put the Village of Lockland on a boil water advisory and caused schools to close Thursday.
Lockland Local Schools posted on their Facebook page about the closing that will last through Friday.
They advised residents to boil all water for three to five minutes before use or consumption.
City officials say the water main break happened in the 100 block of South Wayne Avenue.
They put a public notice on their official city Facebook page at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday saying crews were working to isolate the leak and make the repair as quickly as possible.
Wednesday morning, officials believed the repair would only take between four and eight hours. They say the advisory will not be lifted until testing is complete, but residents will receive a notice when that happens.
They also asked that everyone conserve water during the advisory.
City officials gave their last update on the issue at 10:53 p.m Wednesday via social media.
