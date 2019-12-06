Fairfield student brought ‘deadly weapons’ to school, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Fairfield High School student is no longer at the school after being found with two knives while on school property, according to a school release issued Friday.
The 15-year-old student was taken into custody by a school resource officer without incident. He faces charges of possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
Fairfield City Schools told parents and staff of the incident Friday afternoon, saying three other students made the initial report after the student in question made comments ‘that would be considered as threats.’
They also said the student was in possession of a knife.
The school district says they ‘administered the appropriate disciplinary consequences’ and that the student ‘will not be attending Fairfield Senior High School.’
The Fairfield Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
