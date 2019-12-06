Fifth Third Bank experiencing network outage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fifth Third Bank customers are being impacted Friday by a network outage, bank officials said.
“We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Fifth Third Bank tweeted just after 12:30 p.m.
Many customers have reached out to FOX19 NOW saying their debit cards are having issues, they’re experiencing ATM problems and many are concerned for the money in their accounts.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to Fifth Third and they acknowledged their system is down and they are working as quickly as possible to solve the problem.
It is unknown when the network will be working again.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.