A frosty start to Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The sky will become crystal clear overnight and Saturday will dawn frosty, cold and bright. When gazing out the window the day will look nice but the best we can hope for is chilly sunshine with a high temperature about normal.
Sunday will be warmer and clouds will increase. High temperatures will reach t he 50s but by afternoon most locations will be overcast. Cloud cover will thicken through the evening and overnight into Monday morning.
Your work week will start with a wet, mild morning commute and end with a wet, mild evening commute. Colder air arrives Tuesday and a few flurries are possible with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s all day.
