Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has big plans for 2020. It's not clear if they include Cleveland. The star wide receiver was vague about his future with the Browns, who traded for him earlier this year but have struggled trying to incorporate him into their offense during a disappointing season. Beckham is under contract through 2023, but that doesn't mean he can't request a trade if he wants out. Beckham insists he's enjoyed his time with Cleveland, but he wouldn't offer a strong commitment when asked if he will be with the Browns next season.