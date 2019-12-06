Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. has big plans for 2020. It's not clear if they include Cleveland. The star wide receiver was vague about his future with the Browns, who traded for him earlier this year but have struggled trying to incorporate him into their offense during a disappointing season. Beckham is under contract through 2023, but that doesn't mean he can't request a trade if he wants out. Beckham insists he's enjoyed his time with Cleveland, but he wouldn't offer a strong commitment when asked if he will be with the Browns next season.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw passes in practice for the first time since injuring his right hand in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh. Mayfield had plenty of zip on the ball during the portion of Thursday's workout open to reporters. His bruised hand is wrapped, but he's expected to play Sunday when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals. Mayfield injured his hand when he banged it on the facemak of a Steelers player. He played the second half wearing a glove but said he would prefer not wearing one.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are running out of games and time. Their playoff hopes are razor thin following a loss last week at Pittsburgh and another setback would eliminate them and add another year to the NFL's current longest postseason drought. On Sunday, Cleveland faces the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally got their first win of the season last week and would like nothing better than to put an exclamation point on the the Browns' disappointing season. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play after suffering a bruised right hand against the Steelers.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds have completed a $64 million, four-year deal with infielder Mike Moustakas. The All-Star gets the biggest free agent contract in Reds history. The Reds are trying to upgrade an offense that was among the NL's worst at scoring runs last season. The Reds have become active in free agency the last two years, trying to escape a rut of six straight losing seasons. They signed Moustakas from the NL Central rival Brewers. The 31-year-old will plug the Reds' hole at second base, which opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded at midseason.
DETROIT (AP) — Central Michigan takes on Miami of Ohio in a rather unexpected MAC championship game this weekend. CMU went 1-11 last season and was understandably picked to finish last in the MAC West in the 2019 preseason media poll. Miami was second in the East in that survey, but well behind division favorite Ohio. This is the first appearance in the title game for CMU since 2009, when the Chippewas beat Ohio 20-10. Miami's most recent appearance was in 2010 — a 26-21 win over Northern Illinois. New coach Jim McElwain has led CMU to a remarkable turnaround after the team's 2018 struggles.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hopes to follow his hero moment with a Big Ten championship. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year hurt his knee in the third quarter against Michigan last week but came back in and threw a touchdown pass on the first play. The big question for this week's game against Wisconsin for the conference title is the condition of Field's knee. He and coach Ryan Day say he is fine. He will wear a heavy knee brace that will limit his mobility. Day says Fields will play the entire game.