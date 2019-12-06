Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BEVIN-EXECUTIVE ORDER
Bevin order aimed at blocking higher pension for Adkins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Outgoing Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has issued an executive order that would prevent state Rep. Rocky Adkins from collecting a higher state pension due to his senior position in Gov.-elect Andy Beshear's administration. The executive order was issued Thursday, just days before Bevin leaves office. His action would prohibit “pension spiking." It occurs when former legislators are able to calculate their pensions based, not on their years of legislative service, but on the higher-pay state jobs they take. Bevin mentioned Adkins in a release announcing his order. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says Bevin has returned to his attacks and name-calling.
BUDGET SHORTFALL
Memo says Gov.-elect Beshear facing massive budget shortfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A memo from outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says Gov.-elect Andy Beshear faces a massive budget shortfall as he prepares to take office. The memo from Bevin's budget director estimates the shortfall could exceed $1 billion over the next two years. The memo points to funding demands for pensions, corrections, Medicaid and employee health benefits. The document dated Monday was sent to Beshear's transition team and lawmakers. Beshear takes office next Tuesday and will submit a two-year spending plan to lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer says the memo is a reminder of how difficult the budget session will be.
KENTUCKY AGRICULTURE
Trade-related relief payments cushion some Kentucky farmers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Agricultural economists say international trade uncertainty looms over Kentucky's farm economy. But they say the farm sector was able to maintain stable income levels with a boost from government relief payments to farmers hit by low commodity prices caused by the trade conflict with China. The University of Kentucky ag economists said Thursday that statewide farm cash receipts are projected to be $5.9 billion. Net cash income _ the amount left after expenses _ is expected to exceed $1.8 billion, up slightly. Ag economist Will Snell says the uptick has more to do with relief payments than the ag industry's performance.
JUDGE MISCONDUCT-DISCIPLINARY COMMISSION
Kentucky judge accused of making sexual advances, favoritism
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has filed charges against a family court judge, accusing her of favoritism, making sexual advances and other misconduct. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry faces nine misconduct-related charges. The commission says an investigation revealed the judge made inappropriate sexual advances, traded jobs for donations to her campaign, used a legal panel for campaign work, retaliated against employees and attorneys, kept false time sheets, allowed guitars to be played in the office and her employees to consume alcohol. Gentry denies the accusations. A disciplinary hearing wasn't immediately set.
TODDLER DEATH
Mom who drove over flooded bridge charged with murder
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have filed a murder charge against a Kentucky mother who they say had meth and marijuana in her system when she drove over a flooded bridge and her toddler died. News outlets report 28-year-old Alexandra Richardson was arrested Wednesday at the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office. She also faces charges of wanton endangerment and driving under the influence. Richardson's arrest warrant says she was intoxicated Monday when she drove around a “Road Closed” sign and into a flooded creek.
BABY STABBED
Kentucky mom accused of stabbing baby at Thanksgiving dinner
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have arrested a mother accused of stabbing her 4-month-old baby during a struggle with the child's father at a Thanksgiving gathering. News outlets reported Wednesday that the child was taken to a hospital. An update on the baby's condition hasn't been given. Arrest documents show 38-year-old Katherine Stepp is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Family members told trooper Shane Jacobs that Stepp and her boyfriend showed up to a Thanksgiving gathering intoxicated, began fighting over the baby and eventually injured the child's calf. The trooper says she then resisted arrest.