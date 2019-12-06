Mainly dry this weekend, before steady rain arrives Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying mild for now but a arctic shot of colder air is on the way by the middle part of next week.Friday morning expect light showers through the morning before tapering off to spotty showers by early afternoon. Friday’s high temperature will be a bit warmer than normal with a high of 47.
Saturday will start off cold and frosty but the sky will be sunny. Sunday will warm into the 50s as cloud cover increases in advance of a rainmaker that arrives by dawn Monday. Morning rains will taper to spotty showers by late Monday afternoon then Tuesday a cold front leads chilly air into the area with temperatures around freezing and wind chills in the 20s the entire day. In addition you may see a few flurries Tuesday.
Daytime highs on Wednesday will be hard press to get out of the 20s.
