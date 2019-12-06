Man arrested for distribution of narcotics in a Pierce Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested by the Clermont County Narcotics Unit for the distribution of narcotics in a Pierce Township apartment complex and the areas surrounding St. Andrews Drive.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Daniel Lawrence has been arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cocaine.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 6 they finalized a three-week long investigation into Lawrence, who was identified as a main supplier of narcotics to the area.
Lawrence was taken into custody in the parking lot in the 300 block of St. Andres Drive.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed Lawrence has an extensive criminal history, including drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Additional uniformed deputies, sheriff’s detectives and Pierce Twp. police officers will remain in the area throughout Friday attempting to serve outstanding warrants, they said.
Lawrence is currently being held at the Clermont County Jail without bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for his arraignment.
