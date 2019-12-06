Outstanding warrant served leads to seizure of meth, multiple arrests

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Aurora police seized approximately 300 grams of meth from a home on Tuesday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens.
Deddens said officers were serving an active arrest warrant for Nathan Hauck, who was wanted on prior charges related to dealing meth. They were attempting to serve the warrant at the home of Jessica Mobarry on West Conwell Street.
While attempting to serve the warrant, officers saw evidence of meth use, according to Deddens.
Officers then secured a search warrant and approximately 300 grams of meth were found inside the home.
Hauck and Mobarry were arrested for dealing meth, possession of meth and other related drug charges.
Officers also arrested Jessica Engelhardt, who was on the scene, on separate drug charges.
“It’s important to remember that these are only charges at this point, and anyone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty in court,” Deddens said. “However, finding and securing such a large amount of meth is a relied to the community and an important protection of our overall public safety. This seizure and these arrests potentially prevent hundreds of doses of this harmful drug from reaching our streets.”
Hauck, Mobarry and Engelhardt were arraigned in the Dearbon Circuit Court on Dec. 5 and remain in the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.