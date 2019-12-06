Panarin leads Rangers to 3-2 over Blue Jackets

NOTES: New York president John Davidson, who joined the Rangers in the offseason from Columbus, received a video tribute during the first period. He served as the Blue Jackets' president of hockey operations for seven seasons. ... Panarin signed a seven-year, $81 million contract with the Rangers. In two seasons with Columbus, he registered 169 points (55 goals, 114 assists) in 160 games. He recorded the two highest single-season assists and points totals in franchise history (59 assists in 2018-19 and 55 assists in 2017-19; 87 points in 2018-19 and 82 points in 2017-18). ... Blue Jackets D Andrew Peeke, drafted 34th overall in 2016, made his NHL debut. ... Nick Foligno recorded his 300th career point on Atkinson's goal. ... Columbus C Riley Nash played his 500th career game. ... Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella coached his 1,485th game, tying Darryl Sutter for 14th all-time in the NHL. ... Rangers D Libor Hajek injured his knee in the first period and did not return.