Purdue looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Wildcats have been led by Pete Nance and Pat Spencer. Nance is averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Spencer is putting up 11 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Jahaad Proctor and Matt Haarms, who are averaging 14.8 and 11.6 per game, respectively.