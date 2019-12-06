White vans: Friend or foe? The honest truth behind social media’s favorite boogeyman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You’ve probably seen them—a lot of them—roving down the highway, prowling down neighborhood streets, lurking in parking lots like jungle cats sizing up their prey.
Perhaps you’ve felt it too, staring at one of these boxy, white-paneled beasts, a bit of fear or anxiety, because you associate them with crime, violence or abduction.
If so, you’re not alone.
The posts are all over social media, like UFO sightings but commonplace, calling out ‘scary’ white vans and ‘suspicious’ white vans, or sometimes lamenting that there hasn’t been a good white-van sighting in a while, as if their absence were just as menacing as their presence.
Here to calm your fears is North College Hill Police Officer Jay Manning.
Manning has been with NCHPD for 21 years. In that time, he’s seen a lot of things. One thing he hasn’t seen a lot of, however, is reports involving someone in a white van that ended up being true.
“Rarely and hardly ever,” he told FOX19 NOW.
To be sure, white vans have been used in criminal acts, but Manning stresses it doesn’t happen often.
Social media could be to blame. The ever-compounding, ever-ramifying echo chamber has that way of taking ordinary things and turning them into boogeymen.
“I’m older,” Manning explained, “and I have a different view on social media. My thinking is anything I see on social media is not true.”
Still, Manning gets it. He hears those stories. His own daughter is afraid of white vans.
“But it’s an urban legend,” he said. “There is nothing there that I would worry about.
“Being the victim of a violent crime is such a rarity in our society now that most of the time,” Manning continued, “99 percent of the time, there is really nothing to worry about.”
That doesn’t mean Manning thinks you should completely let your guard down.
“You have to be aware of what's going on around you,” he said. “You have to be aware. You have to have an exit strategy. You have to have all these things to get through life.”
But when it comes to white vans, it might be better to separate facts from fiction.
